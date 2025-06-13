Snoop Dogg's dog has died.

The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker was given French bulldog Juelz as a 43rd birthday gift from Wiz Khalifa in 2014 but now his beloved pet has passed away.

Snoop shared a video of Juelz in the front seat of his car, soundtracked by Weldon Irvine's 'Morning Sunrise' and wrote on Instagram: "“Rip @juelzbroadus [crying emoji]Thank wiz for giving him to me.(sic)"

The 53-year-old rapper then shared a second video, which featured a montage of Juelz with Snoop and his family and friends over the years, with Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 'See You Again' playing over the top.

He wrote: "Miss my dogg @juelzbroadus (sic)"

Juelz had his own Instagram account, which had thousands of followers and documented his adventures with his famous owner over the years.

Meanwhile, Snoop - who has another French bulldog, Frank - recently admitted he is keen to open a food stall at Celtic Park, the Scottish home of his favourite soccer side Celtic.

He told Scotland's Sunday Mail newspaper: “There has always been the opinion that food at sports stadiums is never good but that ain’t got to be the case.

“People know that Snoop is a cook and I would love to bring a pop up burger to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good.

“It’s got to be Celtic Park man, I mean where else am I going to bring it.

"The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple cured bacon.

“The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself.”

But Snoop has no interest in offering his food to Celtic's great rivals rangers.

He said: "Am I going to bring my burgers to Rangers as well? Nah, I think we will give that a miss!”

Snoop revealed back in 2012 that he wanted to buy shares in Celtic after watching the Parkhead side beat Barcelona in the Champions League in November that year.

At the time he said: "I got a lot of interest in soccer. It's not a new thing for hip hop stars to invest in sports teams but it is a new thing for hip hop stars to invest in soccer teams...I see how passionate Celtic fans are about their team and I could see myself making an investment if any of the board wanted to sell...I want to bring a bit of Snoop to things."