Sophia Bush suffered "every kind" of abuse on the set of a TV show.

Sophia Bush has opened up about her struggles

The 42-year-old actress joined the cast of a TV series after leaving 'One Tree Hill', the hit drama show, back in 2012, but Sophia encountered a toxic working environment and claims to have suffered abuse from "someone old enough to be [her] father".

During an appearance on the 'Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky' podcast, Sophia shared: "I had a workplace ongoing trauma revolving around an unending situation with someone old enough to be my father. I was like, ‘What is happening?’"

Sophia actually had the opportunity to leave the show after two years, but she was determined to continue.

The actress - who refused to name the TV show - explained: "I had the opportunity after two years to go.

"I did the thing I learned to do and said, ‘I will not have my integrity diminished by someone else’s behaviour. I will be unflappable. I will come to work and do my job.’ And I couldn’t."

Sophie explained that the next two years became a "physical hell", revealing that she suffered a "crazy weight fluctuation" and "crippling anxiety" because of her troubles at work.

The actress - who played Erin Lindsay on 'Chicago P.D', the NBC police drama, between 2014 and 2017 - said: "To be hit with anxiety in such a way that I could barely be out of the house. If people touched me in public, I would jump out of my skin. I couldn’t talk to people anymore. I couldn’t talk to strangers anymore. I couldn’t be looked at anymore."

Sophia found the whole experience to be mentally and physically "exhausting".

She explained: "Because I had to go to work ready for war all the time, I had to learn where to stand to not get elbowed in the ribs or how to block a scene to not be touched. It was just exhausting."

Sophia actually received an apology from a network executive after leaving the show in 2017.

She said: "By October [2017], I got a call from an executive apologising for what they’d done and not done. And [they] said, ‘We’re very aware we just made it out of that unscathed.'"