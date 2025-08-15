Sophie Turner was once accused by a "famous actress" of flirting with her fiance.

Sophie Turner has opened up about the clash

The 29-year-old star revealed that the incident took place at a San Diego Comic-Con afterparty more than a decade ago, when the unnamed actress mistakenly thought that Sophie was flirting with her partner.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Sophie explained: "That night was actually quite crazy for me, it went really south really quick.

"I really can't name names, or I'll get in a lot of trouble."

Sophie was with her childhood best friend when the drama unfolded. The actress explained that her friend wanted to "say hi" to the actor, while she just gave him a wave.

Sophie continued: "That was it.

"Later on, I see this girl looking at me, and she’s a famous actress. And I was like, ‘I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.'"

However, Sophie soon learned that her wave had been misunderstood by the unnamed celebrity.

The actress said to Sophie: "Can you stop f****** flirting with my fiance?"

Sophie then replied: "Who's your fiance?"

The former Game of Thrones star added: "I have no idea who this man is. Turns out, I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realise I held this power."

Meanwhile, Sophie joked earlier this year that she got her "sex education" from Game of Thrones.

The actress played Sansa Stark in the hit HBO show, and Sophie joked that she learned a lot from the series' X-rated scenes.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast, Sophie quipped: "I definitely got my sex education from that show. More than enough."

The actress starred on the TV show alongside the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, and Gwendoline Christie, and Sophie admits that she "loved" filming the series.

Sophie actually likened her castmates to family members.

The actress - who appeared on Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019 - shared: "I never had proper formal training, so I got to learn from the amazing actors around me, which I felt like I won a competition. But it was great. We all were a family.

"My character, I got to live with. So it felt like we kind of merged into one person by the end of it. But it was amazing."