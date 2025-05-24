Sophie Turner has voiced her support for Joe Jonas following the release of his new album.

The 29-year-old actress has daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with Joe, her ex-husband, and Sophie has taken to social media to voice her support for the pop star, who has just released his first post-divorce solo album, 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'.

Alongside a link to Joe's new album, Sophie wrote on Instagram: "Go go @joejonas (sic)"

Joe's new album explores his new reality, following his high-profile split from Sophie.

And the chart-topping pop star- who was married to Sophie between 2019 and 2024 - previously explained why he chose to discuss their relationship on the record.

He told Billboard in 2024: "It was scary at times, and also freeing.

"I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast … I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here."

Joe turned to songwriting as "outlet" amid the troubles in his personal life.

He said: "I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet."

Joe has had his fair share of ups and downs over the past decade. However, he had no interest in "trying to put stuff on blast" on his new album.

"I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for."

Sophie and Joe announced their split via a joint statement back in September 2023.

The actress and the pop star explained that they had decided to "amicably end" their marriage.

The statement read: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."