Spencer Pratt was 'joking' when he said he reached out to Taylor Swift for help after wildfires

The 41-year-old reality star - who has been married to 'The Hills' co-star Heidi Montag, 38, since 2008 and has sons Gunner, seven, and two-year-old Ryker with her - saw his family home go up in flames amid the Los Angeles wildfires in January and said that he had contacted pop superstar Taylor for help but has now confirmed that he didn't mean any of it seriously.

He told E! News: "That was a joke people took very seriously.I don’t have Taylor Swift’s number, so yes, that was a joke."

However, Spencer did contact the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker's publicist Tree Paine in the aftermath of the the disaster but hasn't yet noticed a reply.

He said: "I have a lot of junk mail going on right now so the email could’ve had a response. I gotta dig and look."

Just days ago, Spencer admitted that things were "not good" as he and his wife attempted to rebuild their lives.

"I'd say ‘not good’ is the honest answer. The last two days have been the hardest for some reason.

"I don't know if Heidi was processing sooner than I was, and I was so focused on Heidi's music success that I didn't have time to think about our situation."

Fans of the celebrity duo have shown their support over recent times by sending Heidi's 2010 album to the summit of the iTunes charts.

Despite this, Heidi has revealed that they're still facing "a long road ahead".

The reality TV star shared: "It's still so fresh. It seems kind of like old news to other people, but there's a long road ahead and it's gonna take years to get our life back. And hopefully we can."