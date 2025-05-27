Geri Halliwell-Horner is "still learning" to "let go of perfection".

Geri Halliwell-Horner is still learning to let go of perfection

The Spice Girls icon thinks the "most beautiful things" come out when people allow themselves to be "free and authentic", and she still has to "remind" herself about not putting too much pressure on herself.

Geri, 52, told the UK magazine Woman: "The one thing I've learnt, and I'm still learning - and I have to remind myself of this - is to let go of perfection.

"The most beautiful things come out of allowing oneself to be free and authentic, whatever that looks like.

"The irony is, aren't we all far more compelling when we just allow ourselves to be that messy, beautiful human.

"We live in a world where we want to airbrush everything, but when we have those messy edges, there is something really beautiful and much more engaging, and that's the whole point.

"Look at nature - every single blade of grass grows in its own way."

The star - who is married to 51-year-old Red Bull Racing principal, Christian Horner - shot to fame as a member of legendary 90s girl band the Spice Girls alongside Emma Bunton, 49, Mel B, 49, Melanie C, 51, and Victoria Beckham, 51, and the group's mantra was "girl power".

Geri still stands by the slogan, which stressed female empowerment and self-resilience, because it helps "keep my feet on the ground".

She explained: "I think when we're younger, we have that bravado - or not, and then with life experience, you suddenly think that has given me a confidence to keep my feet on the ground.

"But, we can all have wobbles."

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker, who was given the nickname Ginger Spice in the group, said people "should have the courage to push" themselves to overcome the "wobbles".

Asked how she gets through the tough times, Geri said: "We should have the courage to push ourselves and then, when we hit that place, you think, 'OK, I'm going to try something else.

"I think it's natural to think, 'I'm in a bit of fear.' It's human, but pushing beyond that is part of it."

And Geri insists every person is in their "own lane in certain ways", and that people all feel "pretty much the same" in that they "want to be loved", and they feel "afraid".

She said: "Being ginger means you are in your own lane, and we're all in our [own] lane in certain ways.

"However, after about five minutes of being together, we're all pretty much the same. We all want to be loved, and we all feel afraid."