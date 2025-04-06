Teddi Mellencamp is determined to "beat" cancer.

Teddi Mellencamp is determined to remain upbeat

The 43-year-old TV star - who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma, and recently had tumours removed from her brain and lungs - made the comment in response to a message from one of her Instagram followers, who observed that Stage 4 "is terminal especially with metastasis".

The Instagram follower added: "Praying that Teddi heals and is an outlier."

Teddi subsequently admitted to being saddened by the comments, describing it as "heart-breaking" to read.

Teddi replied: "These kind of comments make me really sad. I know people are trying to help but heart breaking for me to read. (sic)"

The reality TV star - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - remains convinced that she can overcome cancer.

She said: "Of course I know the chances but I truly believe with my whole heart, I will beat this and watch my kids graduate."

Teddi has been receiving immunotherapy and radiation treatments since being diagnosed with cancer.

And Edwin recently revealed that he's been "upfront" with their children about her health.

Edwin - who has been married to Teddi since 2011 - told Bravo: "I was upfront with them [about] what was going on.

"They got scared, obviously. They were concerned, but I tried my best not to sugarcoat it too much. I let them know, ‘Hey, there, there are some risks that come with this.’ I called it the way it was."

Edwin has been impressed by the resilience and maturity that their children have shown since receiving the news.

The 47-year-old TV personality observed that the kids haven't allowed the situation to distract them from their school work.

He said: "I’ve been very impressed with them. They’ve still been doing great in school. They’ve been doing great in the sports."

What's more, Edwin has made a concerted effort to create a "normal" atmosphere at home.

The TV star shared: "I’ve tried to just keep it consistent with them - kind of keep a normal life, have them continue to do what they’ve always done."