Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to Pope Francis following his death on Easter Monday (21.04.25).

Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to Pope Francis

The Catholic world was plunged into mourning after the Pontiff passed away on Monday morning aged 88 following a stint of ill health, including a battle with double pneumonia and bronchitis, and the 'Sister Act' star has shared a photo of herself with the pope as she praised his "love of humanity and laughter".

She wrote on Instagram: "He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and non believer.

He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity + Laughter.(sic)"

Antonio Banderas also paid tribute to the late Pontiff.

He shared a photo of them shaking hands and wrote: "Pope Francis has died - a man who at the head of the Catholic Church showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people. @franciscus #RIP (sic)"

Eva Longoria simply shared a photo of the pope waving alongside a prayer emoji, while Russell Crowe shared a photo of the Rome skyline.

He tweeted: "A beautiful day in Rome, but, a sad day for the faithful."

Adjoa Andoh described the pope's death as a big "loss".

The 'Bridgerton' actress posted on Instagram: “RIP Pope Francis [heart emoji] Within the constraints of his tradition, manifestly compassionate and standing with the marginalised,” the Bridgerton actress wrote via Instagram. “What a loss.[Prayer emoji]”

The Pope was last seen in public on Easter Sunday (20.04.25) when he appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in a wheelchair, telling the crowds: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter," before being driven around the square in his popemobile.

However, his annual Easter address was delivered by a member of the clergy.

The Vatican broke the news of his death on Monday morning.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

"At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

"He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."