Stephen King is "afraid" of dementia and frets about being diagnosed with a terrifying brain condition every time he forgets a word.

The 77-year-old blockbuster author made the confession in an interview with The Times newspaper revealing he is worried about suffering the same fate as fellow novelist Sir Terry Pratchett, who battled Alzheimer's disease prior to his death in 2015.

King said: "That’s what I’m afraid of. I’m afraid of that happening to me and every time that I can’t remember a word or something, I think: 'This is the start'."

The Shining author revealed he still writes around 1,200 words a day when he's at home and has at least one more book he wants to publish before he starts thinking about ending his writing career.

He told the publication: "I have at least one more book that I would like to write, and beyond that, man, I’m not going to say … I’d like to go out where people say: 'I’d like another one'."

When asked if he will continue writing even if he's no longer publishing his work, King replied: "I think that might happen. But I’m too old to do the JD Salinger thing and write four or five books that are in the desk drawer."

King's writing continues to inspire Hollywood movies with his 2000 novella The Life of Chuck being made into a new film starring Tom Hiddleston and a big screen version of his 1979 novel The Long Walk also about to hit cinemas.

A new version of his 1982 book The Running Man starring Glen Powell is also heading to the big screen later this year.

King revealed The Running Man was initially turned down by a publisher but it eventually hit stores after he scored hits with Carrie and Salem's Lot, but it was released under his pseudonym Richard Bachman.

The story focuses on a game show in which contestants are pursued by murderous hunters and they win a cash prize if they are able to stay alive.

King said of the book: "I must say I had a fun time thinking up [the] game shows ...

"It was kind of amusing,” King says. “In a sick way. I mean, nobody said that I was a well puppy."