Matthew Modine always knew that Millie Bobby Brown was going to be a star.

The 66-year-old actor began appearing alongside Millie, now 21, when she was a child on the Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' and could tell even then that she had got the indescrible "it" that it takes to make it in showbiz.

He told People: "The first day that I met Millie ... she was 11 years old.

"And she was sitting in the little cell [for her character], and everyone was so excited about her, and they were so excited to introduce me to work with her. And she was just so magical and professional and mature and a child, it was … you know, you know that thing they always say, ‘She's got it’?

"When she was 11 years old, I went, ‘Wow, this little girl's got it."

Michael previously shared that the "friendship" he developed with Millie is one that he will "carry" with him for the rest of his life, even after 'Stranger Things' has come to an official end later this year.

He said: "It begins and ends with Millie.

"I met her when she was 11 years old on the set. I fell in love with that innocent 11-year-old child.

"She is so focused, so determined, so intelligent. It is a friendship I will carry with me for the rest of my life.."

Matthew was present at the wedding of 'The Electric State' star when she tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi - who is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi - in 2024.

At the time, he appeared in an Instagram post capturing the nuptials and joked in the comments section: "Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard?? "

Meanwhile, Matthew admitted he was "looking forward" to seeing the premiere of the new play 'Stranger Things: The First Shade', which serves as a prequel to the television series.

He said: "From everything that I've been told, it's bigger, more frightening [than the show], and a lot of jump scares in the play, so I'm looking forward to seeing it."