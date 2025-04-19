Paige DeSorbo was "really nervous" at the thought of being single in her thirties.

Paige DeSorbo was 'really nervous' at the thought of being single in her thirties

The 32-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on the Bravo series 'Summer House' - called time on her relationship with 'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover over Thanksgiving 2024 after three years together, but despite her initial trepidations, she has actually embraced being on her own ever since.

Speaking on the 'Dear Chelsea' podcast, she said: "I haven’t felt like I’ve gotten to enjoy it because I’ve been doing so much.

"That’s actually probably the best part about being single: being home by myself on a Saturday night. I f****** love it. I’ve never gotten bored by myself.

""Being in my 30s and being single, it’s so — I was really nervous."

Paige used to think that she would be completely settled down by the time her early thirties came around but now she "couldn't imagine" being in that position at all.

She said: "I mean, when I was 25 I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll obviously be married by my early 30s,’ and now that I’m 32 and I’m single, I couldn’t imagine [being married]. I would not — I don’t think I would like it. I’m not ready. I already know I’m not ready."

The TV star was dating someone else when she first sougt fame, and recalled that he threatened that he would "never speak" to her again if she went through with it, but she had no qualms about that because she would always prioritise her career over a relationship anyway.

She said: "When I was first going on a reality show, I was dating a guy and he said to me, ‘If you go on this reality show I’ll never speak to you again.

"And in my head I was like, ‘Easy, done, I’m going on this show.’ And that man truly did never speak to me again.

"But if I had made a decision based on my career because he didn’t want me to, I don’t know where I would be. So I feel like that too is part of decentering men. You can’t make decisions based on what they’re telling you or what they want because, again, they’re losers.”