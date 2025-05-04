Eva Amurri was "scared of the judgement" that would come with getting a boob job.

The 40-year-old blogger - who is the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon and her former partner Franco Amurri - feels "amazing" after having a breast reduction, but admitted that it took her years before she plucked up the courage to actually go under the knife.

She told PageSix: "Oh my God, I'm so happy. I feel like they’ve never looked this good in my entire life — even when I was 18.

"It’s so freeing and amazing to feel so comfortable in my own skin, to really look at myself and see myself proportional for the first.

"I wanted it for 20 years but because I was scared of judgement, I gaslit myself into thinking I didn’t have to feel totally comfortable in my body."

But the 'Middle of Nowhere' star - who has Marlowe, 10, as well as sons Major, eight, and five-year-old Mateo with her ex-husband Kyle Martino - celebrated her milestone 40th birthday in April, and as she prepared to marry Ian Hock last year, she decided that she "deserved" to look the way she wanted.

She said: "I turned 40 last month. And I thought to myself… You know, in the months leading up to my wedding, you know what? I’m turning 40 next year. I deserve this. I deserve the thing that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time."

Her comments come just days after 'Thelma and Louise' star Susan - who also has Jack, 35, and 32-year-old Miles with Tim Robbins - recalled "dragging her kids all over the place" at the height of her career and while some of it might have been "awkward" at the time, she knows that they appreciate it all now.

When asked what sort of legacy she wants to leave behind for her children, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "That makes me cry because I can't think about leaving them but one of the things about being in this business and dragging your kids all over with you is that they're very flexible, and they're not afraid of other cultures.

"Their bubble has been very big and sometimes it was a little awkward because there was no picking up at school or whatever but at the end of the day, they look back at it now and they're grateful for it."