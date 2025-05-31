Sydney Sweeney has confirmed that she and Jonathan Davino have split up.

The 27-year-old actress got engaged to film producer Jonathan, 41, in March 2022 after almost four years of dating but she stopped wearing her ring earlier this year, and has now confirmed that it is all off.

Asked if she was still planning a wedding, she told The Times: "No."

The 'Anyone But You' star was then asked if she is single and confirmed that she is, but she is learning to embrace her natural self and taking the chance to socailise with her friends.

She said: "Yes. I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it."

Sydney is also aware that she needs some time off amid her busy schedule, which currently sees her filming starring roles in upcoming movies such as 'Echo Valley' and 'The Housemaid', and her friends are concerned that she is going to suffer from "burnout" at some point.

She said: "I hear it more from my family than myself. ‘Sydney, you’re going to burn out. Sydney, you need to slow down. Sydney, you need to take a break."

The confirmation of Sydney's breakup comes shortly after it had been claimed by insiders that she had become "overwhelmed" by the thought of planning a wedding and instead chose to focus on her hectic schedule instead.

A source told People: "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.

"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

"She's in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now.

"She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."