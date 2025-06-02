Sydney Sweeney has become more "guarded" since shooting to fame.

The 27-year-old actress has been working in show business since she was a teenager but her fame has increased over the last few years after she landed a high profile role in TV series 'Euphoria' and went on to star in 'The White Lotus', rom-com 'Anyone but You' and Marvel movie 'Madame Web' - and Sydney admits being well-known is difficult because she had "no idea" how much she valued her privacy until she lost it.

She told The Times newspaper: "I’ve always been guarded. Definitely more so now. You let a few people in who you trust ...

"A lot is gone, like privacy. Which is huge. You don’t realise how much that means until you lose it. I see all the time: ‘Oh, they sold themselves, they knew what they were signing up for.’ But 18-year-old me had no idea what she was signing up for."

Sydney went on to admit it is women who give her "the hardest time", insisting she has to work hard to be taken seriously in her work.

She explained: "I have to be like, I want to be in the room, I want to sit in every single meeting and want to be involved in every decision, I want to be taken seriously as a producer.

"I’m very direct, I’m very blunt ... To be honest, actually, I always find that it’s the women who give me the hardest time ...

"I see it all the time [in auditions] where they don’t think I am right for [a role] because they watched [her character] Cassie in 'Euphoria'.

"Especially because Cassie was such a sexualised character - that puts a wall up for people. I feel like I’m constantly having to be like, no, no, I’m an actor, I’m supposed to be different characters."

It comes after Sydney - who now has her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films - admitted the entertainment industry is tough, but she continues to be fascinated by it.

She told Empire: "This industry is so fascinating. There are so many chats, pieces and moves to make, and I find that really exhilarating.

"It’s constantly changing. I love acting, but being able to step outside of that and then see how everything comes together, and understand what every crew member needs and what it takes to get a project from imagination to conception ...

"When people see it in the theatres or on screen, it’s been a really long, hard process, but I love it."