Sydney Sweeney feels inspired by Christy Martin.

Sydney Sweeney plays the boxer in her new movie

The 27-year-old actress plays the real-life boxer in her new movie Christy, and Sydney has admitted to feeling inspired by the former professional sportswoman.

She told Vanity Fair: "I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life."

Sydney got herself in tip-top physical shape in order to play Christy in the movie. The actress was also determined to not use a stunt double for the boxing scenes.

Sydney shared: "Every single fight you see, we are actually punching each other. We are going full force.

"I always believed that you would not be able to make it feel real if it’s a stunt double or if it’s faking the hits."

Sydney has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years - but she previously admitted that she's still "navigating" fame.

The Hollywood star confessed that she was still adjusting to her own fame and success.

The actress - who has starred in various big-budget movies and TV shows, such as Euphoria and The White Lotus - told ES Magazine in 2023: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am.

"I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

"At the same time, I don’t owe people answers."

Sydney explained that she still wants to have her "own peace and private life".

She said: "I’m a very private person when it comes to my family and relationships. I want people to know who I am as an individual but also, I feel that I should still be allowed to have my own peace and private life as well.

"It’s a weird balance, I’m definitely still figuring it out."