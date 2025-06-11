Sydney Sweeney's new "bestie" is a horse named Moose.

Sydney Sweeney has a new 'bestie'

The 27-year-old actress has been filming Echo Valley and during her breaks from shooting her scenes in the thriller, she enjoyed hanging out with the animals on set, and took a particular shine to one of them.

She told Extra: “Every time between scenes, because I had more downtime, of course, they had all the horses in the stalls, and I’d go over and there was this one horse in particular named Moose that I just hung out with and we became besties. I wanted to take Moose home."

In Echo Valley, Julianne Moore plays Sudney's mother and they found it "so easy" to work together.

Julianne said: "Sydney’s so terrific, she’s so available, she’s so professional, she’s so talented, and we just had a really good time, you know, building the relationship and being with each other, and I think we’re aware of how important this relationship is, the mother-daughter bond, and how much it can hold, how elastic it is, and how far you can push it with each other.

"It can be volatile, especially when kids are younger, when girls are teenagers and you realise they've had this tremendous history.

"But it was fun. I think we were able to match each other's energy, and we really enjoyed each other's company, and it worked."

Sydney added: "Everyone had always told me you are the kindest person they've ever met, and it's true, like, absolutely beyond kind and generous and thoughtful and just present for everyone on set."

Julianne, 64, was gripped by the script from the minute she read it.

She said: "I remember when I read it, because I was sick in bed with COVID and I was kind of going through scripts, and I was like, 'This is extraordinary!'... All the human drama was there, but then there's this incredible twist. It satisfies my need for, like, domestic, dramatic situations and the scary thriller part. I was really surprised by it, just blown away."

Meanwhile, Sydney teased the long-awaited upcoming third season of Euphoria and promised fans won't be disappointed.

She said: "I can't get too into detail about it, but I think people are gonna be really, really happy.

"I mean, it's crazy. It's like, you're happy 'cause it's crazy."