Sydney Sweeney is having 'fun' watching her bathwater soap go viral

The 27-year-old actress - who is known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus - has collaborated with soap brand Dr. Squatch to create a limited-edition bar called Bathwater Bliss and is just enjoying seeing the whole thing going viral.

She told E! News: "I think it’s more fun to see everyone else talk about it.

"I pitched it!"

She said in a press release: “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release.

Sydney first partnered with Dr. Squatch for a commercial promoting the brand’s Natural Body Wash, where she appeared in a bubble bath.

Now, the company has repurposed the suds from that ad into a new product.

Sydney’s soap bar features exfoliating sand and pine bark extract, combined with a splash of the actress’ bathwater.

According to the brand’s statement, the scent “channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub”.

At the time, the Anyone But You star admitted that the whole project was a "weird" one but insisted that was all in the "best way possible" and that she wanted fans to recognise the "realities" of traditional personal care products as opposed to natural options.

“It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.

“Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

The Bathwater Bliss soap will be available in a very limited run – only 5,000 bars will be produced, going on sale at noon EST on Friday, 6 June, while supplies last.