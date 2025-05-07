SZA has praised Beyoncé as a "generous queen" for not pressuring her for royalty payments.

SZA has praised Beyonce

The 'Kill Bill' singer incorporated some lyrics and the melody of the former Destiny's Child star's 2006 'Track' listen into the title track from her 2022 album 'SOS' and SZA revealed she still owes Beyonce "half [her] publishing" for the interpolation.

SZA made the revelation when she commented on a reel shared by influencer Zuhaila Jama, in which she joked about the high number of songwriters given credits on Beyonce's tracks.

She commented: "I literally owe her half my publishing off interpolation alone on SOS and she never pressed me lmao a generous QUEEN (sic)"

The 35-year-old singer has spoken in the past of being a fan of Beyonce and admitted last year she was too "scared to go over" and introduce herself to the megastar at the Grammy Awards.

She told E! News at the time: "I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful.

"I just admire her. She's a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness."

But the 'Snooze' singer did have a conversation with Beyonce's husband Jay-Z.

She added: "Jay-Z did speak to me. I was so grateful. Those are literally my favourite people, and it's so crazy that I be seeing them in real life.

"Jay-Z means the world to me. I'm a Jay-Z stan so bad."

SZA has also admitted she was scared of headlining Glastonbury last year but she didn't want to turn down the chance to follow Beyonce as a solo black female headliner at the festival.

The star faced criticism over the sound issues during her set but she felt that "nothing" she could have done would have been "enough" for the famous event.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine last year: "I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did.

"It scared me. I was like, well, I wish I wasn't doing it, but I couldn't walk away from it...

"[I wanted] to be the second black woman in history, but then it's such a f****** tall order.

"It's like, no matter what you do here, you will be subject to criticism. Because of who you are. But that's life. That's life, you know?"