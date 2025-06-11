Ananda Lewis has died at the age of 52.

MTV star Ananda Lewis has died at the age of 52

The TV star - who became known for her appearances as an MTV VJ in the late 1990s - revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, and on Wednesday (11.06.25) evening, it was announced that she had passed away.

Her sister Lakshmi wrote on Facebook: "She’s free, and in His heavenly arms. Lord, rest her soul."

As well as her sister, Ananda is also survived by her 14-year-old son, whom she has with Harry Smith.

In October 2024, Ananda - who opted not to have a double mastectomy - revealed that the cancer had progressed to stage four and regretted not taking medical advice.

She told CNN in what became her final television appearance: "My plan at first was to get out excessive toxins in my body. I felt like my body is intelligent, I know that to be true. Our bodies are brilliantly made.

“I decided to keep my tumor and try to work it out of my body a different way. . . . I wish I could go back. It’s important for me to admit where I went wrong with this."

Ananda first became known in 1997 when she began presenting shows like Total Request Live and Hot Zone for MTV before going on to front her eponymous talk show in 2001.

However, the show went to air just one day before the 9/11 terrorist attacks took place in New York, and ratings quickly fell so it was cancelled after one season.

Ananda was also the host of The Insider for Entertainment Tonight for a period of time and spoke to A-Listers such as Destiny’s Child, Brandy, NSYNC, and Britney Spears.