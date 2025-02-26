Tate McRae is a "very goal-driven person".

Tate McRae admits to being goal-driven

The 21-year-old pop star has revealed that she has a number of career ambitions that she wants to achieve, including performing at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Tate - who released her third studio album, 'So Close to What', earlier this month - told Pride: "I always have things that I'm setting my sights on. I'm a very goal-driven person. Sometimes, I think I'm a little clairvoyant. I'm really good at manifesting!

"I would die to perform at the VMA's. That's something I've watched all my idols do for so many years. For some reason, that specific performance is something I've always wanted.

"My ideal performance is a perfect balance of dance, outfit, singing, and musical arrangement. When they're all balanced perfectly, that's my ideal performance."

Tate has confessed to being amazed by her recent rise.

The 'Sports Car' hitmaker still has vivid memories of performing in front of relatively small crowds.

Tate said: "I can't believe this is my job.

"Four years ago, I played my first ever show at The Moroccan Lounge in front of 100 people in Los Angeles. It was the size of a shoebox, like it's so small. I could see my grandma, my mom, and everybody that I knew. Now, we're performing three nights at the Kia Forum. It's the biggest dream of my life. It's insane!"

Meanwhile, Tate recently admitted that she finds comparisons to Britney Spears to be "flattering and scary".

The pop star is a huge fan of the chart-topping icon - but Tate thinks it's currently unfair to compare her to Britney, one of the world's best-selling artists.

She told The Independent: "I find that flattering and scary.

"It’s such a crazy statement because no one can compare to Britney Spears. It’s like comparing someone to Michael Jackson! That’s the blueprint!"