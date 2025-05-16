Tate McRae has a "love-hate" relationship with the internet.

The 21-year-old pop star developed a large fan following as a teenager through her YouTube channel, but Tate admits to having a turbulent relationship with the internet.

The 'Greedy' hitmaker told Paper magazine: "It's such a love-hate thing because I started on the internet.

"My fans have grown with me, have stuck by my side and been so loyal since I was 13. They've watched me change from being a little nerd in my bedroom writing on my piano to now fulfilling my dreams of performing in arenas. That's a really crazy arc to follow, so I feel beyond grateful that they're with me, because without them, I wouldn't be anything. So there's that part of the internet that I have the most love for and gratitude for.

"But then, creating and writing and making art while seeing yourself so much on the internet is also really confusing, and it can sometimes interrupt the flow of creating your best work. So you do have to keep that boundary for your own sanity - staying off the internet and not looking at opinions of yourself. And then also, keeping your fans close, too, because I cherish them so much."

Tate continues to battle self-doubts, despite her fame and success.

The pop singer revealed that she actually feels most comfortable and confident when she's in a recording studio.

Tate said: "I feel so confused some days.

"Bouncing from trying to be an adult to trying to feel confident, trying to feel sure of yourself and also learning who you are and what your tastes are and how to navigate through this industry. It is hard, because looking at yourself online that much isn’t a normal thing for the brain to comprehend. It can be a little stressful.

"I always feel my best when I'm writing in the studio, when I’m with my dancers and leading with kindness and compassion and feeling like a good person. That always keeps me stable and grounded. Making sure that you know your reality outside of the internet feels stable and good."