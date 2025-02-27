Taylor Momsen's "heart is on the floor" after Michelle Trachtenberg's death.

Taylor Momsen has paid tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

The 31-year-old actress and singer - who played Jenny Humphrey on 'Gossip Girl' - has paid an emotional tribute to ler late co-star, after she was found dead this week aged 39.

She wrote on Instagram: "In shock… When I met this girl 17 years ago I knew we’d be friends.. she was smart and sassy, bold and sensitive, funny as f*** and filled with fire. She was simply awesome.

"I’ll miss our late night calls that no one should ever hear but us. She was always in my corner and there to support me whether I was right or wrong.

"I will miss you everyday my love.. I think we truly understood each other and I am so grateful to have had a friend like you in my life for so long.. (sic)"

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman admitted she was "still in shock" but wanted to pay her respects publicly.

She continued: "You were a true friend to me which is a rarity in this world and I can’t believe I won’t hear your voice again..

"I hope you’re f****** up heaven for both of us.. I love you so much Michelle, my heart is on the floor.

"I’m still in shock but I needed to honor her, she deserves more than this. I grieve with all her fans around the world, and my heart is with her family and loved ones.

"I have so much to say, but she’s the only one I’d want to say it to, my love to you all xxt (sic)"

Taylor played Jenny Humphrey in the first for seasons of 'Gossip Girl', and then returned for the original final run as a special guest.

Trachtenberg had a recurring role as Georgina Sparks for the original six season run between 2007 and 2012, and reprised her role as in the second season of the recent revival.

Michelle - who was also known for starring on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and found fame in the title role of 'Harriet the Spy' - was found dead inside her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday (26.02.25).

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed to PEOPLE that it responded to a 911 call at 1 Columbus Place in New York City.

The NYPD added: "Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive.

"EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected."