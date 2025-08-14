Taylor Swift has compared Travis Kelce wooing her to being in a John Hughes movie.

Travis Kelce wanted to be the man Taylor Swift had manifested in her songs

The 35-year-old megastar made her debut on her Kansas City Chiefs tight-end boyfriend's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday (13.08.25), and made many revelations about meeting him.

While discussing Travis' failed attempt to have a friendship bracelet he made her lead to a meet and greet on New Heights, Taylor admitted she was touched by his old-school gestures to get her attention.

She said: "This dude didn't get a meet and greet and he's making it everyone's problem.

"That's what I thought at first... You realise he didn't even reach out to our management. He came with Pat [Mahomes] and he thought that because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room."

She continued: "It felt more like I was in an '80s John Hughes movie, and he was standing outside of my window with a boombox saying, 'I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you want to date me?"

The Love Story hitmaker admits Travis turned out to be the guy she'd been manifesting in her songs.

She smiled: "I was like, 'If this guy's not crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'"

And the 35-year-old sports star used her lyrics to figure out the best way to impress Taylor.

He said: "I was sitting there at the Eras Tour listening to every single one of those songs being like, 'I know exactly what she wants me to do'... I'm the luckiest man in the world."

Taylor admitted: "It was wild, but it worked. I'm glad it worked."

Travis first spoke about his crush on Taylor on his New Heights podcast in 2023. The couple went public with their romance when Taylor attended one of Travis’ games in September 2023, although they had been dating privately for a while before then.