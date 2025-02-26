Taylor Swift won the "ultimate respect" of tennis star Frances Tiafoe during an all-day drinking session.

Taylor Swift was a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games last season

The sportsman has revealed he met the singer at a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium last November and Taylor impressed him with her "down to earth" attitude as well as her knowledge of tennis.

Tiafoe told Tennis TV: "We go into this suite, and the first person we see in this suite is Taylor. I’m like: ‘Try to act like you’ve been here before'.

"We were drinking all day together. She was so cool. One of the most humble people for who she is. Super down to earth. Hopefully, we can do that again ...

"It’s crazy because, you know like, I’m not even saying I’m a Swiftie, but like, I appreciate greatness so much. Seeing how cool she was, she’s got my ultimate respect."

He went on to add that Taylor was "very knowledgeable" about tennis, adding: "|She was like: ‘Man, we wanted to watch you play in the final at the [U.S.] Open'. And she was like: ‘Trav [boyfriend Travis Kelce] loves you'."

Taylor, 35, was a regular at Chiefs games during the last season and was there to support boyfriend Travis Kelce when he joined the team at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

The singer's father Ed recently revealed the couple were planning to enjoy some well-deserved time off together after the end of Travis' NFL and Taylor's 'The Eras' tour.

Ed told Australia’s 'Today' show: "I think we get past the Super Bowl, I think it’s going to be a very good period for the two of them without the NFL season, without the 'Eras Tour'.

"Just them alone, really connecting more. And I think that can only be a good thing."