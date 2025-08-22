Taylor Swift makes "very good sourdough" and sends it to her friends, according to Zoe Kravitz.

Taylor Swift has been sending bread to all her friends

The pop star recently opened up about her love of baking revealing she's "very deep in a sourdough obsession" and now her pal Zoe has confirmed Taylor's bread is very good and she regularly sends loaves to her friends so they can test it.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Zoe said: "She does make very good sourdough bread ... It's insane."

The host then asked Zoe when Taylor last sent her some bread and she replied: "Like a week ago ... She sent me some bread. She's a really good friend.

"She makes really good bread and she shares it with her friends .. Imagine anyone sending you bread. It's really just a beautiful [thing to do] ... "

Taylor opened up about her baking during an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, declaring: ""I have a new baking obsession every six months. Right now, we're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life ...

"The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 per cent of the time now. It's become a huge, huge factor."

Taylor added that she's been experimenting with different flavours including "blueberry lemon, cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin" and she's been "workshopping" a new recipe called "funfetti" with added sprinkles.

She added: "It's gotten pretty crazy over here. I'm just, like, always baking bread, and texting my friends, and being like, 'Can I bake you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than the other one? I did the rise a little differently' ...

"I'm on like sourdough blogs, there's a whole community of us."

Travis revealed his girlfriend sent him some loves while he was away at a training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs and admitted he's glad he's working out every day because he's now consuming to much bread.

He added: "It’s been so fun to see what Taylor actually gets into around the house ... I am the luckiest man in the world."