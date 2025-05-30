Taylor Swift now owns her master recordings “in spite of Scooter Braun, not because of him”.

Taylor Swift owns master recordings 'in spite of' Scooter Braun

The 35-year-old singer / songwriter revealed in an emotional open letter to fans on her website that she had recently bought back the rights to her first six albums, which Braun acquired from her former record label, Big Machine Records, in 2019.

In 2020, Braun went on to sell them to private equity firm Shamrock Capital and although it was recently claimed the music manager had “encouraged” Shamrock Capital to make a deal with Taylor, he was not involved in the recent acquisition.

A source told PEOPLE: “Contrary to a previous false report, there was no outside party who ‘encouraged’ this sale. All rightful credit for this opportunity should go to the partners at Shamrock Capital and Taylor’s Nashville-based management team only. Taylor now owns all of her music, and this moment finally happened in spite of Scooter Braun, not because of him.”

After Scooter bought the rights to her music, Taylor decided to re-record her previous albums, calling them ‘Taylor’s Version’.

And, she revealed in her message to fans that the huge success of her ‘Eras’ tour and the new versions of her albums, actually helped her to buy back her music.

She wrote: "To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me - so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version. The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.

“"I'm extremely hearted by the conversations this saga has reignited within my industry among artists and fans. Every time a new artist tells me they negotiated to own their master recordings in their record contract because of this fight, I'm reminded of how important it was for all of this to happen. Thank you for being curious about something that used to be thought of as too industry-centric for broad discussion. You'll never know how much it means to me that you cared. Every single bit of it counted, and ended us up here."