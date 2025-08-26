Taylor Swift has reportedly restricted access to her new album The Life of a Showgirl to only five people.

Taylor Swift has reportedly restricted access to her new album The Life of a Showgirl to only five people

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter recorded the record in secret in Sweden alongside longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback during breaks from her ongoing Eras Tour, and a source has now said she also even kept some contributors left in the dark about the final product.

According to the Daily Mail, only a handful of people – including Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce – have heard the finished record, with tight non-disclosure agreements in place and extreme security measures taken to protect its contents.

An insider told the publication: “Everyone, from the writers, producers, studio engineers and studio interns went through a rigorous vetting process to make sure they could be trusted.

“Everyone was asked to sign ironclad NDAs and weren't even allowed to discuss their contribution with family and friends. She really wants to keep it safe for her fans.”

The Daily Mail reported in addition to Travis, 35, the only other people who have heard the full 12-track album are Tree Paine – Taylor’s long-time publicist – as well as Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback as well as one unidentified studio engineer.

Travis revealed during Taylor’s recent appearance on his podcast New Heights he had been played the entire album, making him one of the few granted early access.

Alongside news of the restricted listening circle, Taylor has released two new limited-edition vinyl variants of The Life of a Showgirl.

Dubbed The Tiny Bubbles in Champagne Collection, the records became available on Monday (25.08.25) via her official website and will remain on sale until Wednesday at 3:59pm ET.

The Grammy winner has now released six vinyl editions of the album in total.

Previous limited versions, launched last week, sold out within an hour of release, the Daily Mail said.

The first of the two latest variations, Under Bright Lights Pearlescent, features a champagne-toned colour scheme, while the second, Red Lipstick and Lace Transparent, carries orange tones.

Both covers depict Taylor wearing a bedazzled star headpiece and surrounded by orange ostrich feathers. She appears in her trademark red lipstick.

Taylor announced The Life of a Showgirl earlier this month during an episode of New Heights.

The album is due for release on 3 October.