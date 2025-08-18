Taylor Swift has revealed striking new imagery for her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop star shared a promotional shot for her Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection of the record, which will be available exclusively on her website — sending fans into a frenzy online.

A photo showed Taylor leaning against a pale green wall in a sequined red and black bodysuit with nude fishnet tights, her blonde hair loose across her shoulders.

The image was captured by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, whose previous collaborations with Taylor include the artwork for her 2017 album Reputation.

Speaking on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, she said: “I loved what they did with those photos, so I called them up for (this album.)

“I am so happy with the way the photos came out with this one.”

Taylor also credited producers Max Martin and Shellback on Instagram, saying she was “so proud” of the songs they had worked on.

She explained: “This is a full send. I care about this record more than I can even overstate.”

The aesthetic of the new promotional campaign has provoked strong reactions from fans and critics alike.

One fan said on social media: “We wanted a lead single but you look beautiful, so it’s fine.”

Another wrote: “We wanted a single but you served so it’s a win.”

A third added: “Taylor isn’t dropping an album, she’s dropping a bomb. The industry is trembling.”

Others, however, voiced disapproval.

One user on X wrote: “Why are you suddenly so desperate to be seen as a sex symbol? LOL.”

Another asked: “Question to all Swifties. When did Taylor start showing skin like the rest of Hollywood?”

Discussing the album artwork further, Taylor told the New Heights podcast: “My day ends with me in a bathtub – not usually in a bedazzled dress – but we try to keep it decent.

“I wanted to glamorise all the different aspects of how (the Eras Tour) felt and (the The Life Of A Showgirl cover) is how that felt at the end of the night.”

Taylor added the record reflects her “offstage” experiences, saying: “The album cover is meant to depict what the end of my night looks like on tour.”

The 14-time Grammy winner also revealed the full 12-song tracklist, which includes The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin The Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey and the title track The Life of a Showgirl.

Sabrina Carpenter, 25, features on the title track, while Travis, 34, described all the songs as “bangers”. Actor Zoë Kravitz, 36, told Extra there were “no skips” on the record.