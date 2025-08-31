Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly not started planning for their wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement / Credit: Instagram

The singer took to Instagram on August 26 to announce that she and the Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, both 35, are engaged by sharing a series of cute photos from their proposal in his home garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri, but as the couple are still celebrating, it is reported they have not thought about sorting out their nuptials just yet.

A source claimed to People: "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement.

"They are not in the wedding planning phase yet.

"Right now, they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it.

"It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."

Taylor took to Instagram to reveal that she accepted the NFL star's proposal - almost two years after their relationship was first made public in September 2023.

In a post with a series of loved-up photos posted on August 26, the Shake It Off hitmaker captioned the snaps with: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

According to Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, his son popped the question to the Love Story hitmaker almost two weeks ago in Travis' home garden - which had a beautiful floral arrangement - in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

On August 26, he revealed on The Jimmy and Nath Show with Emma podcast: "They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go.'

“I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there."

Ed added: "These are two young people madly in love with each other, and I think this is great.”

And Travis' 72-year-old mom Donna Kelce - who also has son Jason Kelce, 37, with Ed - has kept keepsakes from his and Taylor's engagement to treasure the memorable moment in her youngest son's life.

A source told People: "Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes, and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple."