Teddi Mellencamp was reduced to tears when she first saw the scars from her cancer surgery.

The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage IV melanoma that spread to her brain and lungs and admits she was emotional when she was shown the results of the surgery that has aided her recovery.

Sharing photos of her surgery scars, Teddi captioned the Instagram post: "It's been 76 days since I went to the ER with unbearable headaches and quickly found out I had multiple stage 4 tumors the 'size of plums' in my brain and lungs. Melanoma had metastasized there and been there for '6 months to a year' and we had no clue.

"Since that day, I have had multiple surgeries, had rage from the steroids, felt very sick, laughed a ton, ridden horses, loved on my kids and felt great. When I first looked at this picture, at the scars on my head and my arm, I cried.

"Then, I felt a warmness rush through my body and felt so much peace. Peace from the incredible support system I have in my family and friends. Peace from the outpouring of love from y'all on here. Peace in knowing my story could help somebody save their life."

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star – the daughter of the singer John Mellencamp – concluded her post by wishing those going through similar health battles well.

She wrote on the social media platform: "Sending love to anyone struggling and reminding you if something isn't feeling right to get checked. Advocate for yourself. We have got this."

Teddi had taken to social media last week to reveal that her tumours have "shrunk or disappeared".

The TV star wrote on Instagram: "One update I couldn’t wait to share!

"All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity [heart emojis] (sic)"

She also shared a positive update in an accompanying video message.

Teddi said: "Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumours have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.

"I have two more sessions of immunotherapy and then hopefully, I am done, and I will be cancer-free.

"I'm going to keep a positive outlook because that's the way my doctor just spoke to me. He's like, ‘You did this, you got this.'"