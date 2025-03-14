Teddi Mellencamp couldn't see and could "barely walk" before being diagnosed with multiple brain tumours.

Teddi Mellencamp suffered symptoms for months

The 43-year-old reality star has been through some of her "darkest, saddest days" since her diagnosis last month but admitted she had spent six months experiencing headaches and other symptoms though she “didn’t want to face any of it” because “so much bad stuff was going on right then” amid her separation from Edwin Arroyave.

Speaking on her 'Two Ts In A Pod' podcast, she told co-host Tamra Judge: “I can say I've had some of my darkest, saddest days since [February] 12th when this happened.

“I was at a horse show. I remember going to my friend Nicole like, ‘I have the worst migraine I've ever had in my entire life.’ I remember not being able to remember how to say certain words. I started shaking really bad and I didn't know where I was.

“I remember being in such extreme pain. I could barely walk. I couldn't see. I didn't wanna do anything.

"I honestly didn't know what to do because everything in my life is upside down.

“So I called my friend Val, and I started sobbing to her. I'm like, ‘I need you to take me to the hospital right now. I think I'm dying. I can't see. I can't walk. I can't even get out of bed.’”

Edwin eventually took Teddi to hospital, where she discovered she had "over seven tumours" that had been growing over the last six months.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who is mother to Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and four-year-old Dove with Edwin - underwent a craniotomy with tumour resection when doctors removed four tumours from her brain and she initially thought her ordeal would be over after the operation.

She cried as she said: “The hardest part is that nobody wanted to tell me what was really happening because they were scared, and so I didn’t know what was happening.

"I thought I was fine, Like, I thought I could go home the next day, and, like, once the tumours are out, I thought I would be done. I can’t even tell you guys, like, I really didn’t understand anything and it was such a bummer.

“I know that I make everything seem pretty good and peachy, but it was a bad 17 days for everyone in my life. "

Teddi - who will start radiotherapy treatment next week and is undergoing immunotherapy every three weeks - wishes she'd not waited so long to seek medical help

She said: “I wish the second that I felt those headaches, I wish the second that I started not feeling like myself, I would have gone to the doctor and gotten checked. If I had waited any longer, God knows what would have happened.”