Teddi Mellencamp has had to find a 'new normal' since her brain tumour ordeal

The 43-year-old reality star recently underwent surgery to have tumours removed from her brain and while she has tried to remain positive in the weeks that have followed, she took to social media over the weekend to admit that some nights have been "really hard" for her.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I know I speak a lot about the amazing things I've been doing since all of the tumours and I have been doing that and it's been my way of peace and finding happiness but I also wanted to send a reminder, a gentle reminder, I feel you if you're going through this and you're going through a hard time, that is also normal.

"We all find our new normal and we do the best we can to feel as good as we can in that moment. Some nights are really hard. Tonight is one of them. Goodnight, guys."

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who is mother to Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and four-year-old Dove with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - underwent her first immunotherapy session earlier this week and it left her feeling sick.

She said ahead of the treatment: "Day one of immunotherapy. I do immunotherapy once every three weeks. And then next week I start radiation and I do it every single day, yup, I really hope it's at 8 am so it does not conflict with the pod.(sic)

Shortly afterwards, she updated her fans with how the session had gone.

She admitted: "Well, I’m pretty glad that's over.

“It wasn't actually that bad during it, it was just the last 20 minutes - the nausea. It came in hot, it’s still here. But I did it. First treatment is over and I feel like I am going to be really ready for work tomorrow. I mean, I’m practically going to bed at 6pm, so I should be fresh as a daisy.(sic)”

The following morning, Teddi was able to attend her regular hot yoga class, which she admitted helped her to feel better.

She wrote: "Made it to @hot8yoga. The heat, sweat, movement and stretching really helps me even when I'm feeling my worst.(sic)".

Last week, Teddi revealed more tumours had been found in her brain and lungs but she's "feeling positive" about her treatment plan.

The reality TV favourite - who had four tumours removed last month and has had multiple melanomas removed since 2022 - wrote on Instagram: "Update from my scans today. I have multiple tumours in my brain that weren't able to be removed via surgery.

"I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs.

"These are all metastases of my melanoma. The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them."

She went on to add: "I am feeling positive - that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s [Jolie's] kids’ names.

"Now, as @bravoandy [Andy Cohen] would say: with all due … f*** off, cancer!"