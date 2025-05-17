Teddi Mellencamp is “doing great” and all of her “tumours are continuing to shrink” amid her stage four cancer diagnosis.

Teddi Mellencamp 'doing great' amid cancer battle

The 43-year-old ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star shared another positive health update after confirming last month via social media that her tumours had either shrunk or disappeared since starting her cancer treatment.”

She told PEOPLE: “I'm actually doing great. I had immunotherapy two days ago and they did another round of scans and they said all my tumours are continuing to shrink, so I'm feeling good and I'm happy.

“This the last round of the intense immunotherapy and then I'll be doing immunotherapy for the next two years, every four weeks, but it's like half the dosage that I'm currently on, so then I think it's just going to get easier and easier on me.”

Asked recently whether immunotherapy was controlling or curing her cancer, Teddi replied: "It's both.

Speaking on the 'Two Ts In a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge', she explained: "It's making sure that it's getting smaller and then let's say that it gets so small that it disappears, it's making sure that it won't form anywhere else in my body.

"I was a little bit worried about having to live on immunotherapy because you know how I am when I get super emotional on certain days. But I think that the fact that this is all moving in a smooth path forward is really good news."