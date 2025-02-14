Teddi Mellencamp's brain tumour surgery "went well" and she's now "resting", according to her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp's estranged husband Edwin Arroyave has given an update after her brain surgery

The 43-year-old reality star has undergone an operation to remove several masses from her brain and she's being supported by her former partner Edwin - who she split from in late 2024 after 13 years of marriage - who was by her side as she prepared for the surgery and he's now given an update on her condition.

In a post on Instagram Stories, he wrote: "So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well.

"That said, l've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love."

Teddi and Edwin - who are parents to Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and four-year-old Dove - married in 2011 and parted ways last year but it was revealed with an Instagram photo that he had rushed to her bedside to be with her ahead of her brain surgery.

Alongside an image of him with his arm around her on the hospital ward, he wrote on Instagram: "Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise.

"Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen."

The former 'Real Housewives' star sought medical help after struggling with "severe" headaches, and scans revealed there were growths on her brain that had been there for some time, so the two biggest were surgically removed on Wednesday (12.02.25).

She said: ": "I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey [red heart emoji] (sic)"