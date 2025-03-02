Teddi Mellencamp is "ready" to undergo radiotherapy.

Teddi Mellencamp is ready for the next stage of her treatment

The 43-year-old reality star revealed last month doctors had discovered multiple brain tumours and, after undergoing surgery to have the largest ones removed, she's now ready for the next stage in her treatment.

She shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote: "Staples out and ready for radiation."

Despite her health struggles, the former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and four-year-old Dove with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - has been getting out and about.

She took to her Instagram Story to reveal she had been watching Slate ride, and also shared a photo with two friends.

The latter picture was captioned: "Sometimes a little brain cancer is all you need to get your best friends to visit."

Teddi's latest update came after she admitted last week her battle "is not over".

Alongside a photo taken from her hospital bed, she wrote: "I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable.

"In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.

"The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.

"As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong. (sic)"

The TV personality told how she found out about the tumours after suffering "severe and debilitating" headaches.

She explained on Instagram a few weeks ago: "For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believed have been growing for at least 6 months.

"Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today - the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.

"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.

"Thank you everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey. (sic)"