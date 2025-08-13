Teddi Mellencamp isn't allowed to reveal her Real Housewives salary.

The 44-year-old reality star was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills between 2017 and 2020, but Teddi was discouraged from discussing her salary with her co-stars.

During an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, Teddi explained: "The longer that you’re on The Housewives, the more money you’re going to make.

"You know that there’s a standard. You hit five years, you hit six years, you hit whatever it may be. I think there’s that aspect to it too."

Asked if everyone gets paid the same amount based on their length of service, Teddi replied: "I’m not allowed to say."

Despite this, Teddi always had an inkling as to what her co-stars were being paid.

The reality star - who Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - said: "I can say that all first season Housewives are paid the same.

"The people that say, ‘Oh, I got offered $10 million to be on season one of the Real Housewives.’ I’m like, ‘No, you didn’t. You didn’t. No one did.’ Season 1 Housewives, we were all paid the same."

Meanwhile, Teddi has insisted that she won't return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her ongoing cancer battle.

The TV star - who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year - explained that she wouldn't be able to commit to the TV show at this point in time, as she's focusing on her health.

She said: "I don't have the bandwidth for it right now. I'm not somebody who likes to do something when I can't be good at it."

Teddi's treatment has caused her some challenges with communication and she doesn't want to risk being misinterpreted.

Teddi said: "I feel like my words are a little stutter sometimes and it doesn't mean I'm telling a lie.

"Some people have to relearn to talk after having these surgeries that I had. The fact that I can do as much as I can do, I'm so blessed for. But it still happens to me, and some days are very bad."