Teddi Mellencamp has shared her first message on social media since her brain tumour surgery

The 43-year-old reality star - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and five-year-old Dove with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - revealed in early February that doctors had found multiple tumours on her brain and spoke out on Tuesday (25.02.25) in celebration of her youngest's birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my miracle baby. Hard to believe it’s been 5 years since you made our lives better and brighter.

"But no matter how grown you get, you’ll always be My Baby Dovey."

The former 'Real Housewives' star filed for divorce from Edwin towards the end of 2024 but he was at her side throughout the operation and shared an update with fans at the time.

He wrote on Instagram: "Our family is thankful to everybody for your continued prayers and well wishes. Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover."

Teddi and Edwin married in 2011 and even though they are in the middle of a divorce, he noted just days ago that surgery "went well" even though his former wife was still in "so much pain".

He said: "So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well."

"That said, l've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love."

In his first update to social media regarding the ordeal, Edwin, shared an image of him with his arm around Teddi on the hospital ward

He captioned the post: "Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise.

"Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen."

Teddi - who has appeared on both 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' - sought medical help after struggling with "severe" headaches, and scans revealed there were growths on her brain that had been there for some time, so she underwent surgery in early February.

She wrote on Instagram: “For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches.

“Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumours on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months."