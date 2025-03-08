Teddi Mellencamp has thanked her family and fans for their recent show of support.

The 43-year-old star recently underwent surgery to have tumours removed from her brain, and Teddi has now taken to social media to reveal that she's received the green light to return to horseback riding.

She said on her Instagram Story: "I am feeling great and got approval from my doctors to ride today. This makes my heart and soul happy. If I see you at the show today and you have the urge to try to tell me not to I kindly ask you refrain. I unknowingly rode with huge tumors in my brain for 6 months and those big ones are gone now. (sic)"

Teddi also thanked her dad, John Mellencamp, for his recent support.

She shared: "Dad. Thank you for saying yes you believe in me and know I can do it. Cried with happiness that I have your support. (sic)"

Teddi previously thanked the medical team who looked after her during her time in hospital.

The reality star also revealed that the doctors discovered even more tumours.

She wrote on social media: "I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable.

"In full transparency, more tumors were removed than expected: 4 in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won.

"The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude.

"As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong. (sic)"