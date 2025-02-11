Terry Crews has had to "work" hard at his marriage to keep it going.

The 56-year-old actor has been married to Rebecca King, 59, since 1989 and admitted that they have had to "rebuild" their relationship over the years and he has had to "relearn a lot of things" in that time.

He told People: "Me and my wife have been married 36 years and, at year 20 though, it was over. And we totally rebuilt our relationship.

"And we decided we were going to be stronger together. It was a decision that we decided to make.

"A lot of times, people feel like love is about feelings — it's work. It's work. It's really work. You have to get better at it, it's a skill. There's a lot of things I had to relearn.

"I think we'll always be a testament to the fact that you can, if you both are in [it], that you can decide to [make it work]."

The 'America's Got Talent' host admitted that there did come a time in his marriage when both of them wanted to call it quits at different points but both he is just "glad" that those feelings didn't come at the same time for both of them.

He said: "It's wild because there was a point when, when I wanted to quit, she didn't want to, and then when she wanted to quit, I didn't want to.

"And I was just glad we didn't want to quit at the same time."

Meanwhile, Terry is planning on keeping things low-key for Valentine's Day, and noted that the romantic holiday on February will see him "make the effort" by cooking at home.

He said: "I truly believe in a homemade meal that I cook, that I do, I set the table.

"It's about the human touch. It's about the effort."