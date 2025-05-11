Terry Crews hopes 'Everybody Still Hates Chris' can match the longevity of 'The Simpsons' and Family Guy'.

Terry Crews has lofty goals for Everybody Still Hates Chris

The 56-year-old actor has reprised his role as Chris Rock's father Julis in an animated sequel to the hit semi-autobiographical sitcom, and he would love to see the show build a legacy in the same vein as the iconic animated comedies.

He told 'On With Mario Lopez': "To do it again animated, we can go forever. That's the plan.

"Let's get some of that 'Family Guy', 'Simpsons' kinda stuff. I want that 20-year longevity on that show."

Terry described the animated revival as "a dream", particularly to be reunited with Tichina Arnold, who plays Chris' mother Rochelle Rock.

He added: "To do the live action and then bring it back as an animated show years later, it's a dream.

"I know the character inside out. Me and Tichina Arnold - she actually taught me how to act back when I was doing that show."

The original show ran from 2005 to 2009, with comedian and actor Chris narrating stories from his childhood in Brooklyn.

Showrunner Sanjay Shah previously insisted he "would not have pursued" a reboot if it was live-action.

He took inspiration from the likes of 'Hey Arnold' and 'King of the Hill' to give the programme a real feel while using a "floating timeline" like 'The Simpsons'.

He previously told IndieWire: "I wanted to trap Chris in this period of time where he’s still a Black Charlie Brown, before his road to fame begins.

“That’s what we were trying to accomplish here.”

The animated version also picks up where the original left off, as Chris realises he has failed his GED.

In the show, his mother slaps him so hard that his entire world becomes animated.

Shah added: "That required a lot of thought and talking to Chris, but we realised that there was still some cushion to tell stories when taking into account events from his real life."