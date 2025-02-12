Ariana Grande's therapist has helped the pop star to navigate the potential pitfalls of fame.

Ariana Grande has revealed how she copes with the pressures of fame

The 31-year-old singer has enjoyed huge success as a pop star and as an actress, but Ariana acknowledges that fame can be a double-edged sword.

The 'Wicked' star told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was so lucky to have incredible friends and family and an incredible therapist, even though there were rumours about her leaving me.

"It was just a crazy time: All I wanted was to sing and for it to be about my work, and it felt like the more successful the music became, the more people tried to destroy me."

Ariana believes more "protective measures" should be put in place for young stars.

She explained: "I’ve sort of talked about the protective measures that I think need to be put in place."

Asked if young stars should have access to a therapist, Ariana replied: "And then some. I have dreams of a world where you’re not allowed to enter the entertainment industry without having it written in your contract, whether it’s with the record label or the production company, that there will be therapy multiple times a week and a support system.

"Being on a show that changes your life or releasing a song that changes your life exposes you to many forces, both love and hate, and there is no manual."

Earlier this month, Ariana argued that entertainment bosses need to do more to protect young stars' mental health.

The singer believes therapy should be an essential tool for artists as they learn to cope with life in the public eye.

Speaking on the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast, Ariana said: "When these people are cast in these life-changing roles, or when they get that record deal, when they get that moment, that should be non-negotiable in the contract. Because to be an artist, you are a vulnerable person with your heart on your sleeve."