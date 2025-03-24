Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are dating (c) Instagram

The 49-year-old golfer has been romantically linked with the blonde beauty - who was previously married to US President Donald Trump's son Donald Jr. - for some time and on Sunday (23.03.25), he took to X to declare how much "better" his life is with the mother-of-five in it.

Sharing two photos of them together, he wrote on the social media platform: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together… At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

It was recently claimed that Tiger and Vanessa had bonded over their children's passion for golf, with his son Charlie, 16, and her daughter Kai, 17, both rising stars in the sport.

A source told People magazine: “Their kids are going places in golf and both very disciplined about the sport. They have that in common.”

As well as Donald - with whom she also has Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and 10-year-old Chloe - Vanessa's past relationships include Leonardo DiCaprio and Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud and though she hasn't sought out a public profile, she is comfortable dating men who are in the spotlight.

Another source told People: They added to People: “Vanessa has always gone for guys who are either well known or have something big going for them.

“She is comfortable with that, but she’s not a woman who wants to be in the limelight.

“She is not a shrinking violet but is discreet and smart and a good mother. That has come first in her life.”

A third source said Vanessa, like Tiger, is “interested in charity work” and remains focused on her children while navigating the new romance.

As well as Charlie, Tiger also has daughter Sam, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who he split from in 2010.

In February, Tiger accompanied Vanessa and Kai to the Genesis Invitational in San Diego.

Shortly after, he was honoured at the White House by her former father-in-law, during a Black History Month reception.