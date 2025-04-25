Timothee Chalamet made a surprise visit to his old school this week.

The 'A Complete Unknown' actor delighted pupils at New York's Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, which he graduated from in 2013, when he came in to offer career advice to students on Wednesday (23.04.25).

The school's Instagram page shared several photos from Timothee's visit, including him reuniting with his old teachers, addressing the class, and posing for pictures with current students.

They wrote: "When you have a guest speaker for your Career Management class... and Timothee Chalamet walks in the room... you know it’s going to be a great day.

"Thank you @tchalamet for visiting LaG today and providing important advice for our aspiring actors. Thank you to Harry Shifman, Sandy Faison and Kim Bruno, Timothee’s former teachers and principal for joining us!"

The 29-year-old actor has previously praised the prestigious performing arts school for having "totally shaped" him.

He told Anderson Cooper on '60 Minutes' earlier this year: "[LaGuardia] was a fantastic place for me to go. It totally shaped who I am and who I was.

"I just felt like I could be however I wanted to be,"

And Timothee had even taken the 'A Complete Unknown' script to his former drama teacher, Mr. Shifman, so they could discuss the role.

He recalled: "I said that to Shif, 'If I would have had to go to a different high school, I wouldn't have been an actor.'

He said, 'Oh, you would have found your way to it.' I really don't know."

The teacher himself praised the 'Wonka' star for his "beautiful gifts".

He said: "I do think everyone can develop their creativity. But not everybody is Mozart.

"I think he has beautiful gifts, and a kind heart, and a willingness to really work hard.... It's pretty impressive."

Last October, Timothee caused a stir when he turned up at his own lookalike competition at New York City's Washington Square Park, but the event ended on a sour note when the police tried to break up the contest, arresting four attendees.

Event organiser Anthony Po was subsequently fined $500 for hosting a public event without a permit, and it later emerged the 'Dune' star's team offered to cover the cost.

Anthony told People: "The production [cost] like $4,000, so it's like legit the best case scenario.

"They need to do something stronger to [disincentivize] us.

"They offered to pay the ticket, which is truly funny."

However, Anthony rejected the kind offer from Timothée's team, and digital invite app Partiful paid the fine instead.

The organiser didn't manage to meet the 'Wonka' actor at the event, and the real Timothée didn't make the top 10 lookalikes - despite being the actual actor.

Anthony said: "I think if he would've stayed for the end of it, maybe I would've given him runner-up or something."