Tina Knowles has warned of the "difficulties" that come from parents and children going into business together.

Tina Knowles has warned of the 'difficulties' that come from parents and children going into business together

The 71-year-old matriarch is mother to Beyonce and Solange, and has admitted that there would often be "disagreements" as she helped launch them both into the entertainment industry.

Speaking on the 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast, she told Meghan, Duchess of Sussex: "There are difficulties sometimes because if you’re dealing with your child or you’re dealing with your mother, you know, you have disagreements.

"I’m the one that always caves. I’ve been like that since I was young. If my kids are mad at me, I can’t take it. I’ll apologise."

Prior to Beyonce's fame, Tina worked as a hairdresser and owned a salon in Texas, but it was only in 2024 that she managed to persuade the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker to co-found the haircare brand Cécred with her.

She said: "It has been a dream of mine forever and Beyonce has been a big dream of hers, so we have talked about it for years and years and years but she was just not interested in pursuing another business because in her younger years she completely focused on her singing and her skills and all of that. It took some convincing. ~

"I was like 'I'll work on it, we can work on it together...' and finally she said 'Okay, we can start on it'. I didn't want to do it by myself. I just felt like at this point in my life, I didn't want to work that hard for once. I wound up working hard anyway but it's been a labour of love.

[Beyonce] is on the stage with hot lights and she wears wigs a lot and she has managed to keep her hair beautiful and healthy, but that is not an easy task when you're in show business!"