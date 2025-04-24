Tina Knowles raised her daughters "very differently".

Tina Knowles parented Beyonce and her sisters differently

The 71-year-old hair stylist explained Beyonce, 43, Solange, 38, and 44-year-old "bonus" child Kelly Rowland - who she helped raise from the age of 11 - always had "totally different" personalities so she knew the same approach wouldn't work for each of them and treated all three as individuals.

She told People magazine: “I always looked at my kids very differently.

"All three have totally different personalities so I couldn't lump them into one category. And I always spent time with each one of them separately so that they could feel special.”

But the 'Matriarch' writer encouraged all three to follow their dreams.

She said: "My parents never said, ‘Oh, you could be anything you want to be.'

"I told my kids the sky’s the limit every day."

Tina has learned a lot from her famous daughters.

She said: "Beyoncé and Solange have taught me to be fearless and to not have hang ups. That's one of the biggest things that Beyoncé has taught me, is to just take a compliment and say thank you.

"[Solange] has taught me how to just be fearless about dressing. She's like, 'Mom, go for it. Stop wearing a black suit every day.'"

Last year Tina was diagnosed with breast cancer and admitted her health battle brought her closer to her daughters.

She said: "They were very supportive of me and very conscious of the fact that you have to get your mammograms on time.

"I think we’ve always been very close but it renewed our commitment to spending more time together because life can be short."

And Tina admitted parenting has been the "best part" of her life.

She said: "My journey has been filled with, oh God, so many obstacles, so many hardships, but it's also been filled with a tremendous amount of joy, love, laughter, dancing. Making women feel beautiful.

"Being a mother, it's been the best part of it."

In her new memoir 'Matriarch', Tina detailed how her daughters took the news of her cancer diagnosis.

She wrote: "[Beyonce] took it well, staying positive, and I could already feel her mind racing, focusing on this as a task to tackle with precision.

"[Solange said] 'Mom, we are going to take care of this.' "

With the pair, along with Kelly and her niece Angie Beyince by her side, Tina knew she was well supported.

She wrote: “My girls became my team.”