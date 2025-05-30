Todd Chrisley started filming a new reality TV show the night he got home from prison.

Todd Chrisley's new reality TV show

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star and his wife Julie were jailed in 2023 after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud with Todd, 56, sentenced to 12 years behind bars and Julie, 52, ordered to serve seven.

However, earlier this week they were freed after being pardoned by US President Donald Trump and Todd revealed he and his wife “started filming literally the night that we got home” for a new Lifetime series.

Their daughter Savannah added during a press conference: “As soon as we got home, so I think with this new series, you will see the first time he and mom see each other for the first time.”

Before her parents were pardoned, Savannah and her siblings had been filming a series detailing how they had been coping since Todd and Julie were detained.

She said: “We obviously, we had been filming, and we had just wrapped filming for all intents and purposes and then we get the call that they had been pardoned, so we picked right back up. And we're excited because I think this new show is going to give, first off, it's gonna give people a look in to the trial and things that we went through and we're gonna set the record straight, put some documents out there.

“I know for me personally, now is - I get to be a normal 27-year-old, almost 28. And so my goal, it's like, we were talking last time, it's like I'm traveling to 30 countries by the time I turn 30.”

Savannah also shared that she hopes to work with the Trump administration to “expose the corruption because he has vowed to hold people accountable if there has been abuse and corruption to occur” and “put bills in front of Congress, especially for women who are incarcerated”.

Todd and Julie have always denied all charges against them.