Tom Cruise is "never going to slow down".

Hayley Atwell has praised Tom Cruise

The 62-year-old actor has been busily promoting 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' - which has been billed as the last-ever movie in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise - in recent weeks, but Hayley Atwell, Tom's co-star, insists that he remains as ambitious as ever.

The brunette beauty told People: "There is that sense of the emotional end of something that feels like a very emotional closure. And yet, Tom Cruise is never going to slow down. He won't ever stop. This is who he is."

Angela Bassett, who also stars in 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', suggested that Tom could revive the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise one day.

The 66-year-old actress said: "With Mr. Cruise, you can never count him down or out. He's always up for an amazing adventure and to give the audience exactly what they're craving.

"I would never assume."

Tom recently revealed that he won't ever stop making movies.

The actor has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the film business, and Tom doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m going to make them into my 100s.

"I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited."

Tom has starred in the 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise since 1996, and remains passionate about making movies.

Recalling his "exceptional" experience of making the films, Tom said: "There’s been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I’ve collaborated with, the crews, the people, the cultures that we’ve worked in.

"Everything that I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect of filmmaking.

"It’s been exceptional, it really is exceptional. I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make, and I love it, I just love making movies."

Tom has filmed countless stunts for the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, and he's developed a series of "pre-stunt rituals" in a bid to "keep [him] alive".

He shared: "There’s a lot of pre-stunt rituals that keep me alive - it depends on what I’m doing and the amount of preparation I have to do.

"A lot of thought goes into it, and they are very complex and very interesting."