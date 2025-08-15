Tom Cruise reportedly turned down a Kennedy Center Honor.

The Mission: Impossible actor was offered the prestigious award - which "recognises and celebrates individuals whose unique artistic contributions have shaped our world" - but declined due to scheduling conflicts, multiple anonymous current and former Kennedy Center employees told The Washington Post.

Instead, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the ceremony in December will see rockers KISS, stage star Michael Crawford, disco legend Gloria Gaynor, country musician George Strait and actor Sylvester Stallone honoured.

Trump announced the recipients on Wednesday (13.08.25) from the Kennedy Center's Hall of Nations, where he unveiled five portraits draped in velvet, and he also admitted he himself had long wanted one of the prestigious accolades.

He said: “I waited and waited and waited, and I said, ‘The hell with it, I’ll become chairman and I’ll give myself an honour ... Next year, we’ll honour Trump, okay?”

The former Apprentice star was "very involved" in choosing the recipients and turned down some suggestions he didn't personally approve of.

He said: “I would say I was about 98 percent involved. They all went through me.

“... I had a couple of wokesters. Now, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be, very different.”

In a major change to the ceremony - which will take place on 7 December and air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at a later date - the president himself will serve as host.

While Tom may have turned down the accolade, he will receive another prestigious honour this year.

In June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts Sciences announced the Top Gun: Maverick actor will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards, which take place on 16 November.

In addition, actress Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas will also be honoured, while 9 to 5 hitmaker Dolly Parton will pick up the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.