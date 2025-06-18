Tom Daley would "definitely be up for" a move into acting.

Tom Daley is 'up for' a move into acting

The 31-year-old former Olympian announced his retirement from diving in 2024, and he would love to try his hand at another career.

He told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "I'd definitely be up for it.

"Actually, I have been in a movie: Sharknado 5. I dive off of a bridge into a shark's mouth.

"I have one line in it. That was quite funny."

Tom has even given some thought to who would play him in his own biopic one day.

He added: "I think Tom Holland... Another Tom! He has got that background in dance and gymnastics.

"I feel like he could get a hold of diving easily..."

Tom has been getting used to his life after diving, and he's enjoying the freedom of being able to "go with the flow".

He said: "I had taken diving so seriously for so much of my life that I try now not to take anything too seriously and go with the flow - if things aren't working, not taking anything too personally and trying not to control every single detail."

Despite stepping away from being an athlete, Tom insisted he's still doing his best to stay in shape.

He revealed: "I try to do something every day, whether it's 30 minutes to an hour.

"I normally drop [son] Robbie off at school, and then Lance [husband Dustin Lance Black] and I go and do a hike for an hour because we live in California now.

"Then I'll occasionally do another workout in the afternoon. It's not just about training. It's about feeling good and keeping up with the kids."

Tom and Dustin, 50, have sons Robbie, seven, and Phoenix, two, together, and they're not looking to expand their family in the future.

Asked if he wants to have more children, Tom told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “Family of four is good.”

Tom’s boys make regular appearances on his social media channels, and while Robbie in particular seems to enjoy being in the spotlight, the former Team GB athlete is keen to “protect” him from the downsides of game, such as bullying.

He said: “Robbie’s got a lot of personality, but there’s also a part of me, with everything I went through as a kid, that wants to protect him as much as possible.”