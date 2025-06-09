Tom Daley has been given a special award by PETA.

Tom Daley has received an award from PETA

The 31-year-old diver is an avid knitter and the animal rights organisation have praised the former Olympian for the launch of his yarn The Cottony One, which is made from a plant-powered cotton blend rather than a sheep's wool.

Tom will receive a letter of recognition and a framed Animal-Free Future certificate from PETA, which praised The Cottony One as "a cosy, compassionate option for knitters that's kind to sheep".

PETA Vice President of Programmes and Operations Elisa Allen told BANG Showbiz in a statement: “Tom Daley’s soft yet sturdy cotton-blend yarn will have even the most discerning knitters hooked on animal-friendly fibres that keep sheep from being shorn bloody.

“PETA is delighted to recognise him and urges compassionate crafters everywhere to ditch wool knits and use only cosy, cruelty-free vegan yarns.”

The recognition for Tom comes after a recent PETA expose allegedly found pervasive cruelty at "responsible" wool operations in New Zealand, where sheep were routinely beaten, kicked, thrown down chutes and slammed to the ground, while the animals would also be left with gaping, open wounds sewn shut without pain relief as shearers are incentivised to work quickly.

According to the organisation, wool production is also damaging to the environment due the production of methane from sheep, as well as massive amounts of faecal waste generated, which contributes to soil erosion and desertification of ecosystems.

Tom has sons Robbie, seven, and two-year-old Phoenix with husband Dustin Lance Black and he previously spoke of his plans to teach his kids to knit.

Speaking before the birth of his younger son, he told Prima magazine: “I can’t wait to teach Robbie to knit. He does want to but I don’t think he has the dexterity just yet.

“I’d love to get knitting to become part of the extracurricular programme.

“It’s such a good thing for kids to learn – to get them doing something with their hands, making something themselves.”

Tom also hopes to persuade his husband to give more space in their home to his hobby.

He admitted: “I would love my own craft room.

“I have a yarn stash in my wardrobe and I’ve kind of taken over the kitchen table, much to my husband’s dismay.”

